McMinnville power outage lasts just a few seconds

A power outage that McMinnville Water & Light Electric Division Director Scott Rosenbalm said lasted four seconds and impacted the northwest part of town and a portion of downtown Tuesday morning was a Bonneville Power Administration related issue.

The outage occurred shortly after 6 a.m., according to Rosenbalm.

“There was a problem with the BPA line that serves two of the substations,” he said. “The protective equipment on the line acted like it was supposed to work.”

Rosenbalm characterized the problem as a “flash-over” outside a Forest Grove BPA substation.

“Everything is good on our system,” he said. “The BPA line opened up and closed back in. It was something out of our control.”