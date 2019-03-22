McMinnville police make drug arrest

Seth Jones K-9 Jack A number of items, including a handgun, were seized from a vehicle operated by the suspect.

A convicted felon with a history of drug arrests faces drug and weapon charges after being arrested by McMinnville police.

Seth Cole Jones, 34, of McMinnville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance/heroin and methamphetamine and one count each of delivery of a controlled substance/meth and possession of weapons by certain felons.

The charges also violated his post-prison supervision related to an August 2017 conviction on a charge of possession of a controlled substance/meth. Jones was sentenced to 10 days in the Yamhill County Jail and 18 months probation, in addition to a six-month license suspension, on the charge.

When he violated probation last October, he was sentenced to 60 days in prison with the time to be served locally and placed on 12 months post-prison supervision.

Jones is lodged in jail without bail.

Police gave this account of his latest arrest:

Jones, who had a warrant for his arrest, was seen by an officer driving a vehicle into Tice Rotary Park located on Northeast Baker Street. The officer contacted him and made an arrest on the warrant.

Jack, K-9 officer Josh Eckroth's partner, alerted on the vehicle. Forty-one grams of crystal meth, .9 grams of tar heroin, digital scales, drug transaction records, a loaded .22 caliber handgun and $865 in cash were seized.