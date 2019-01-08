McMinnville police investigating attempted ATM theft

McMinnville police photo##This piece of construction equipment was used to knock an ATM off its mooring at a First Federal bank branch

McMinnville police continue to investigate the attempted theft of an ATM at the First Federal Savings & Loan branch, 350 N.E. Baker Creek Road, on Dec. 25.

Shortly before 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to an ATM alarm at the bank. When they arrived, they found a large piece of construction equipment near the location. It was determined to be stolen from a nearby site. It was used to push the ATM off its concrete mooring at the bank.

The construction equipment and ATM were abandoned..

Police are attempting to determine if this incident is tied to a similar case in Hillsboro

McMinnville police just released information about the local incident Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact police at 503-434-7307.