McMinnville police: Don't call 911 dispatch center with Oregon Air Show complaints

The McMinnville Police Department requests of the public that they not call the Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center regarding Oregon Air Show complaints today, Saturday and Sunday. Calls of that nature are not considered a public safety hazard, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

The show is taking place at the McMinnville Municipal Airport, where it was also held in 2019, after moving from Hillsboro.

If there is a public safety issue - motor vehicle crash, pedestrian issue, fire/medical issue - call dispatch. Use 911 for an emergency response and call 503-434-6500 for non-emergency public safety and medical calls.

For other issues surrounding the air show - noise, parking, general questions - call the air show hotline at 503-629-0706.