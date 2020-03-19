McMinnville police closes front lobby

The McMinnville Police Department has announced a closure of its front lobby in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Residents who would choose to come to the department to report information during business hours can call 503-434-7307 to reach the front office. For after hours assistance, call the Yamhill Communications Agency non-emergency number at 503-434-6500.

Residents can also file numerous types of incidents online. To access this type of reporting, refer to the department website, https://mcminnvilleoregon.gov/police/page/forms .

"Please understand that these measures are only temporary," Chief Matt Scales said. "We will continue to monitor the situation in partnership and guidance from our local public health officials. These changes will be revisited and possibly lifted."

Officers will continue to respond to emergency calls. However, when possible, and if life safety is not an issue, some calls will be handled by telephone.