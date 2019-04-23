McMinnville motorcyclist killed

A McMinnville motorcyclist was killed shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in a crash west of McMinnville on Masonville Road near Muddy Valley Road.

Capt. Chris Ray of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office identified him as Corey Allen Rogers, 28.

An investigation into the crash has not been completed, but it's believed Rogers failed to negotiate a corner and left the road.

Passersby and a deputy performed CPR on Rogers prior to medical personnel arriving. He was pronounced dead at the scene.