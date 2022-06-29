McMinnville man killed in two-vehicle crash

A McMinnville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 99W at Northeast Riverside Drive, near Cascade Steel Rolling Mills, according to McMinnville Police.

The victim was identified as Michael David Page, 70, according to McMinnville Police Sgt. Cully Desmond.

He was operating a 2008 Mazda Miata and attempting to turn southbound onto Highway 99W from Riverside Drive when his vehicle was struck by a northbound 1993 Peterbilt log truck owned by Alyash LLC and operated by Donald Robert Edward Skala, 45, of Yamhill.

Page was pronounced dead at the scene of the 3 p.m. crash. Skala was not injured.

The crash occurred in an active highway work/construction zone, McMinnville Police said. They warn that drivers should reduce speeds and utilize due caution in active work/construction zones, as workers and equipment may be present and visibility of potential hazards may be reduced.

Drivers of passenger vehicles should also be aware that caution should be utilized around commercial motor vehicles by being patient, giving additional space and avoiding blind spots, anticipating wide turns, and understanding long stopping or emergency braking distances associated with CMV’s.

The crash remains under investigation by the Yamhill County Multi-Agency traffic Team. Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Steve Macartney at 503-435-5622 or steve.macartney@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

Traffic was rerouted around the crash scene, and a heavy backup was reported on Westside Road and other rural roads.