McMinnville man killed in Highway 47 crash; three injured

A McMinnville man was killed and three others were injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 47, north of Yamhill, in the Cove Orchard area.

The Oregon State Police identified him as William Allton Coker, 62.

Troopers gave this account:

About 5 a.m., a Nissan Sentra operated by Cody R. Kempf, 25, of McMinnville, was southbound when it crossed the centerline and collided with a Toyota Camry driven by Coker.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle, Kelly Rene Williamson, 59, of McMinnville, was transported by Life Flight helicopter to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.

Kempf and his passenger, Odalis Arenas Ramirez, 20, of McMinnville, were transported by ambulance to OHSU.

Kempf was reported in serious condition Wednesday, according to a hospital spokesperson. Conditions related to Ramirez and Williamson were not available.

Sgt. Brad Hessel, who oversees the McMinnville OSP patrol office, told the News-Register that the investigation is "looking at intoxication as a potential contributing factor" related to the cause of the crash.

"It just boggles my mind," he said. "Not in all cases, but in many cases, these (crashes) are preventable."

The Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team investigated the crash. OSP Senior Trooper Bridget Taylor is leading the investigation, and said it's not believed speed was a factor.

An Oregon Department of Transportation crew established a traffic detour until the scene was cleared several hours following the crash.