McMinnville Free Clinic resumes June 5

Any Yamhill County resident may receive medical, chiropractic, and mental health services, dental referrals, spiritual support, and help from social services. The clinic will operate in compliance with social distancing, required mask wearing, and other COVID-19 protocol.

Services are provided the first and third Saturdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., in McMinnville.

Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon, or until the clinic schedule is full. No appointment is necessary, but early signup is recommended.

Services are provided at no cost, and no documents are required.