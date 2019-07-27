McMinnville firefighters extinguish fire in 500 block of Second Street downtown

McMinnville firefighters responded to an apartment fire upstairs in the 500 block of Second Street about 9:30 Friday night.

Occupants were already evacuating, fire officials said. No one was injured.

Smoke detectors were not working, they said.

Flames and heavy smoke were showing from the rear of the building when the first personnel arrived, according to fire department officials.

The space was not accessible from the Second Street side, they said, so firefighters entered the building via the Third Street side. The fire was extinguished before 1 a.m.

Damage was heavy in the area where the fire started, and the investigation into the cause is continuing.

Five trucks and 22 firefighters from McMinnville responded to the fire. Lafayette and Sheridan assisted at the scene.