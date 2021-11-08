McMinnville educators, students will have 'wellness day'

McMinnville teachers and other staff, as well as students, will have a "wellness day' -- an extra day off -- on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

That will give them a five-day holiday over Thanksgiving.

Superintendent Debbie Brockett told school board members Monday night that "teachers and classified staff are getting worn down," in large part because of stresses related to the pandemic. She called for a wellness day, "so everybody can rest and get ready" for the weeks leading up to winter break, thence to the rest of the academic year.

Students will not need to make up the wellness day, which was not included when the school year calendar was drawn up, Brockett said. McMinnville already has an abundance of days on the calendar to meet state time requirements.

Students, teachers and other staff members returned to buildings in September for full time studies. It was the first time they'd been in schools all day, five days a week, since March 2020, when schools were shut down at the start of the pandemic. Distance learning became the norm for the spring of 2020 and most of the 2020-21 school year.

This fall, classes appear to be running normally, school board member Janis Braich said. But teachers and other staff members are working extra hard and are stressed, she said.

"Our staff is doing a fabulous job," she said, "The more we can do to support them," the better. \

Braich and other board members said they want the community to know about the great staff McMinnville School District. To the staff, she said, "thank you. You deserve a lot of kudos."

Parents have expressed concerns about the staff, as well, Brockett said. The subject was mentioned at a series of town hall meetings she held over the last few weeks.

The superintendent also said the state has relaxed its rules about the qualification of substitutes. A bachelor's degree no longer is required. This will allow McMinnville and other districts to hire education majors and others who do not yet have their full teaching credentials.

This will be helpful, Brockett said, because absentee rates among teachers are higher than usual this fall, both in the local district and across the country.

McMinnville School District and its teachers' and classified unions also have created an agreement allowing a temporary personal leave bank for employees who need to take time off because of COVID. The leave bank is part of a memo of understanding agreed to by the unions and the district.

Steffanie Frost, personnel director, said the MOU will help protect workers and make sure they stay home if they aren't feeling well.