McMinnville City Council considers revenue options

Comments
Joel R
I think a better plan would be the opposite. Lets have local business owners all get together and decide to slap a "fee" on the city council. "We know that this has been an unprecedented and difficult time for the city council but staff continue to recommend that we create this fee. Sorry."
TTT
Great. We get another involuntary tax added to our utility bill upon which we have no voting opportunity all while the city manager continues to fail to manage the city budget?
How much do we pay Jeff Towery to run our city on budget?
Rotwang
It isn't a fee. It's a tax. Stop enabling them by twisting the language.