McMinnville 7-Eleven robbed

Courtesy of the McMinnville Police Department##Surveilance photo of the subject who robbed the 7-Eleven across Southwest Baker Street from Linfield University Thursday night.

The McMinnville 7-Eleven at 901 S.W. Baker St., across from Linfield University, was robbed late Thursday night.

McMinnville police gave this account of the incident:

An adult male entered the store about 10:15 and selected some items before approaching the clerk at the counter. He presented a note to the cashier indicating he had a gun and directed the cashier to put the money in the cash register in a bag along with the other items.

A firearm was never seen and the subject left with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was described as a Hispanic male, between 18 and 23 years old, 5-foot-2 inches with a skinny build. He was wearing a gray jacket with a pocket over the left breast, black shirt under the jacket, very baggy shorts, black leggings and white Adidas low-top shoes. The subject was also wearing a black cap under the pulled-up hood of the jacket. The cap had a hologram sticker stuck on the top of the brim. The subject wore a mask over his face, but a tattoo was visible on the outside of one of his eyes.

As officers were searching the area for the subject, they were contacted by a citizen that reported seeing a male subject get in a silver or gray sedan shortly after the incident, near the area of Southwest Gilson Street and Cedarwood Avenue. The vehicle left in a hurry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yamhill Communications Agency non-emergency number, 503-434-6500, and ask to speak with officer Justin Schwartz. Reference case No. 22-909..