McElroy appointed to Sheridan City Council

Dennis McElroy was appointed to the Sheridan City Council at Monday night's regular meeting held via Zoom at the city library.

Mayor Harry Cooley resigned his office effective Friday, April 30. He has relocated to rural Sheridan, beyond the city limits. The council declared the position vacant. Council President Aaron Baer was selected to fill that opening. Applications were accepted to fill the council seat.

There were four filings. Mike Breed, Chrissy Davis, Stephen McCartney Jr. and McElroy applied. Davis is a former council member who served through December of last year.

Roxie Acuff first nominated Davis and it was seconded by Sandy Walker. The vote was 3-2 not to seat her. Jim Buckles nominated McElroy with Rich Cox Sr. providing a second. He received the appointment on a 5-0 vote and his term will end in December 2024.

Buckles noted that McElroy has regularly attended council meetings, and said he familiarized himself with city business by doing the same thing for two years leading up to his being elected to the council in November 2020.

"He's been here, he's put in the time," Buckles said.

Councilor Lucy Hebert said McElroy has been a big proponent of code enforcement in the city and has worked on a cleanup effort in the community.

Baer stressed the importance of the appointment, regardless of who was selected, as Acuff, Buckles, Cox, Hebert, McElroy and Walker will be charged with selecting the next city manager to replace Frank Sheridan who will work through the end of the year and then retire.