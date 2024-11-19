Mayor-elect sees need for transparency and fiscal clarity, questions rec plan, service fee

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
TTT
This is much welcome change for our community. Thank you Mayor-Elect Morris.
tagup
I appreciate Ms Morris’s comments regarding the utility “ service charge”. Any service charge that is implemented should be for a specific objective and have a sundown date.
B
Bravo!
CubFan
Precisely “why” Kim won the election. There ARE lots of questions, and I know she will dig deep for answers.
CubFan
Regarding that service charge, which started in January 2023. The wording in this article is accurate, but a little misleading. The city has collected $2 million in the last fiscal year. HOWEVER, since January 2023 when the charge started, the city has collected $3.5 million against the $1.8 million shortfall. Which is nearly twice the amount of shortfall, they continue to collect it, AND will be raising the fee to $13.27 next year. What would happen if we revolted and deducted that when we pay our W&L bill?
BC
Having Kim Morris and two new councilors take over feels like a huge relief from the tensions and muddy transparency that has been the call sign of (most of) the current leaders in McMinnville. I'm looking forward to seeing the waters clear up.
seekingbalance
Kim Morris is a perfect fit for the city of McMinnville's needs. We all have questions, and they're almost all similar. Now, I have confidence that Kim will help the city finally move forward in a positive direction. She will ask the hard questions, find the answers, and (most importantly) share those answers with all interested citizens.
Bravo, Kim; I sincerely wish you the best!