Maya (Conner/Connie) Maria Sevilla 2003 - 2021

Maya Maria Sevilla lost her battle with a brain tumor and passed into the arms of Jesus on November 5, 2021, at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Her mother and step-father were by her side. She was 18 years old.

Maya was born October 8, 2003, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Pedro and Sheree Sevilla. She was the miracle her mother never thought she would have. She was the joy of her life.

Maya attended Willamina and Sheridan Japanese schools. She was a senior at Willamina High School. She enjoyed being in school plays, choir, band, and learning Japanese.

Maya was a sweet, kind, upbeat, creative person who had many interests. She enjoyed anime, music of all kinds, drawing, cooking and baking, and musicals, especially "Hamilton" and "Dear Evan Hansen." She made blankets for family members last year. She was in five plays with the Missoula Children’s Theater and earned a green belt from Open Hand Kempo. She also loved going to Taco Bell and Hot Topic.

She had several health issues in her short life, but she was a fighter. When she was six, Maya had leukemia. She fought for six long months in the hospital and finally received a bone marrow transplant. The nurses often commented on how strong she was. She was in remission for 11 years.

Maya is survived by her parents, Sheree and Carlos Barrios and Pedro Sevilla; grandmother, Verna Moehlmann; brothers, Eduardo, Jose (Kelly), Jesse (Vanessa), and Miguel; sisters, Carmina (Pablo) and Eloisa (Henry); many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; her pets, Hannah, Ciel and Buddy; and her chickens.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Willamina High School. Memorial donations may be made to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, in care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com