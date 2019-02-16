Mary Patricia "Pat" Jones - 1925 - 2019

Mary Patricia "Pat" Jones, 93, died February 16, 2019, in Corvallis, Oregon. Patricia had lived in Corvallis for the last 5 ½ years, but was previously a 53-year resident of McMinnville, Oregon.

Patricia was born March 21, 1925, in Plainview, Texas, to Thomas A. Bay and Nell (Jones) Bay. She lived in Plainview for most of her growing up years and into early adulthood. She graduated from Plainview High School, then attended S.M.U. before graduating from the University of Texas (Austin) in foreign languages.

Patricia married Willis Burton "Burt" Jones in Plainview on August 1, 1947, after Burt had returned home from World War II. They were married for 69 years. Pat and Burt had two sons, Logan (1949) and Bradd (1951).

For all her working years, Patricia was a foreign language teacher (French and Spanish) at the junior high and high school levels. She taught at McMinnville High School for 24 years. She earned her Master’s Degree in Languages at Linfield College. She was a well-respected and accomplished teacher.

Patricia was a strong Christian, a devoted and loving wife and mother, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burt; her son, Logan; and her brother, Thomas Bay. She is survived by her son, Bradd (Heather); grandchildren, Abby McKinnon, Tyler, Kyle and Caleb Jones; and six great-grand children.

A family graveside service was held February 25 at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem, Oregon. Please leave your thoughts and condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.