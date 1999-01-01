Mary Pat Mondahl 1945 - 2022

Pat Mondahl was born the youngest of seven on November 8, 1945, in Galesburg, Illinois, to parents John and Margaret Foley. Her father was a well-respected mortician, and when she was an infant, she lost her mother to breast cancer.

Pat was trained as an RN by the nuns of Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Soon afterward she met her husband, Roger Mondahl, who was a student at the University of Minnesota. After getting her RN, she enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps and was sent to Basic Training in Austin, Texas. She honorably served as a first lieutenant in the 67th Evac Hospital in Vietnam and was there during the Tet Offensive. All five brothers were also serving in Vietnam during that time. She served until her discharge in 1968. Pat then continued to work as an RN in the communities she lived in until her retirement in 1997.

Pat was an avid golfer and truly enjoyed the Flogger friends she made playing the game. She also enjoyed quilting, reading books and frequenting quilting shops. Some of her favorite moments were spent by the ocean with her husband in Kauai and the Oregon coast. She is survived by her daughters, Lorri Kercher (Rich), Jodi Bailey (Jason), and Amy Mondahl (Carlos); four grandchildren, Ethan, Isaac, Eden and Scott; and brothers, Dan, Tim and Tony.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Mondahl; son, Scott Mondahl; brothers, John and Bill; and her sister, Lorraine. She will be laid to rest in St. James Cemetery next to her beloved husband and son.

