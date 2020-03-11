Mary "May" Shipley Snow 1923- 2020

Longtime Willamina, Oregon, resident Mary (May) Shipley Snow peacefully passed away March 11, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon. Born Mary May Whitten on January 19, 1923, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, she was the oldest of four children. She attended boarding school in Dublin, Ireland, where she excelled in Irish and ballroom dancing.

In 1946, she became a war bride, marrying Jim Shipley of Willamina. She embraced her new town of Willamina, made many lifelong friends and became a dynamic, energetic supporter of her community. In 1947, her son, Dennis, was born. Jim passed away in 1987; and subsequently, May married Dale Snow in 1990 and inherited a son and daughter, Brent and Landra Snow. Dale died in 1999.

May lived most of her adult life in Willamina and was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 4211, where she helped hand out Christmas baskets to needy families, and staffed the VFW fireworks booth and their pancake breakfasts. She was a life member of the Rebekahs and a member of the Coastal Carvers. She attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Willamina. May was a Grand Marshal for Willamina’s 4th of July parade in 2015; on her 90th birthday, Mayor Eddy pronounced it “May Snow Day” for her dedication and commitment to her community.

May was preceded in death by her son, Dennis. She will be sorely missed by her daughter-in-law, Jan Shipley of Jacksonville, Oregon; son, Brent Snow of Bend, Oregon; daughter, Landra Snow of Salem, Oregon; as well as the many friends she has made through the years. In lieu of flowers, May asked friends and neighbors to donate to VFW Auxiliary Post 4211 in her memory.

A Memorial Celebration will be held in the future when gatherings are once again allowed.