Mary M. Clay 1934 - 2020

Mary Margaret Barron was born February 27, 1934. She grew up in Brockton, Massachusetts, and was always proud of her Irish ancestry. She attended the prestigious Boston City School of Nursing. But she would say her greatest accomplishment was becoming the proud mother of her five children. The family moved to Oregon in 1970; however, lifelong connections were kept with her family and childhood friends back home with many trips to Massachusetts and Florida.

Mary married the love her life, Wayne Clay, and they remained happily married for many years. The family grew to include Wayne’s two children, and together they took on raising seven teenagers together. The family enjoyed years of happiness in the beautiful family home on Park Drive in McMinnville. They still found time to enjoy dancing, camping, gardening and many celebrations with family and friends. Mary became a devoted member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. The family continued to grow to include nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. We will always remember her as a loving mother, grandmother and friend, her wonderful laugh, her Irish green eyes, the accent she never lost and her endless devotion to us all.

There will be a celebration of Mary’s life at St. Barnabas in early 2021. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.