Mary Lou Hess 1940 - 2022

Mary Lou Hess, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away January 16, 2022. Mary Lou was born January 28, 1940, to Louis and Laura Krieger in McMinnville.

She attended schools and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1958.

She married Jim Hess in 1959. They had three daughters, Jana, Kim and Linda, and one son, Mike; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rosann Goffena and Carol Zinda. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Hess; two brothers, Jerry and Jimmy Krieger; and a sister, Betty Storm.

May Lou was loved by all her family and friends and will be dearly missed. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com