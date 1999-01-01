Mary Kathryn Benitz 1941 - 2021

Mary Kathryn Benitz was born at Joint Base Fort Lewis in Washington to Horace and Roberta. The family, including two sisters, Ann and Sarah, lived in Bend for her first nine years. The family moved to Arizona and Oregon. By the time Mary graduated from high school, the family resided in Bonners Ferry, Idaho Mary decided she wanted to dedicate her life to caring for others and became a nurse. It was during nursing school in Spokane, Washington, that she met Dave, who would become her husband of 57 years. He preceded her in death in 2019. After they married, Mary and Dave settled in Spokane, where they raised their two children, Tony and Robin. They experienced the Pacific Northwest, living in Portland, the Seattle area, and the Washington Coast. Upon retirement, they traveled the country in their motorhome, visiting family and friends along the way for the adventure of a lifetime. In 2002, they then settled in McMinnville, Oregon, where they joined the Michelbook Country Club and began to enjoy their golden years with many different social groups, Mary was a 50-year member of the P.E.O. sisterhood, last belonging to Chapter FG in McMinnville. She had just received her 50-year pin this past year. She is survived by her two children; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

No service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the P.E.O. Oregon Chapter https://peooregon.org/