Mary Julie (Ruhrmann) Romine 1965 - 2024

Mary Julie (Ruhrmann) Romine, 58, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 22, 2024, at her home.

Mary was born as Shelly Burnetta Ness on Monday, December 6, 1965, in San Jose, California, to Willis Daniel Wilson Jr. and Shirley Diane Ness, and later adopted by Helen Lucile (Larson) Ruhrmann. She married the absolute love of her life, Rob, in 1985. Together they raised her daughter from a previous marriage, along with the two sons they had together. Rob was her best friend, her confidante, and the calmness and security in her life. Every day they loved each other unconditionally and always will.

Mary was so talented and an artist of many things. She specialized in semi-precious gemstone trees and acrylic pouring fluid art. She decorated her whole home and cottage with her artwork and even put in her own kitchen flooring. She and her husband Rob were gourmet cooks who raised their own gardens, chickens and, of course, had their very precious fur babies, Doobie, Annie, Robyn, Tiydy and Captain Hook. Doobie was her special baby and, after 21 years of loving her, had to be put down the day before. It was heartbreaking for them.

Mary is and was a wonderfully kind, beautiful and much-loved wife, mother and friend who will be deeply missed every day for the rest of our lives, until we all meet again ...

Mary is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert; her three children, Adrienne, Kenneth, and Jesse; five half-siblings, Bruce, Kevin, Tamiko, and Danny; two granddaughters, Keyara and Ronin; all of their families and many others. She was especially close to her newly found cousins, Trina and her husband, Joseph, and their family. (There are other siblings we have not yet found.)

Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley; half-sister, Shawny; her paternal/maternal grandparents; and her nephew, Lewis. It is unknown if her father still survives.

Per Mary's wishes, there will be no service.

Macy & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service in McMinnville, Oregon, entrusted with her care.