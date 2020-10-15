Mary Irene Dueman Conklin 1946 - 2020

Mary Irene Dueman Conklin was born December 11, 1946, in Colville, Washington. She moved to Yamhill, Oregon, as a child where she attended school from first grade through high school. After graduation she moved to Dayton, Oregon, and started working for NORPAC Foods, where she worked for 38 years.

Mary loved fishing, hunting and gardening. She was married to her friend and sweetheart, Derry Conklin, for 36 years. Mary loved helping people. She loved cooking things to give to people at Christmas.

Mary passed from this life on October 15, 2020, at Avamere in King City, where she has resided for the past several months. She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Dueman; her mother, Irene Williams; and a brother, Herald Dueman. She is survived by her husband, Derry; and two brothers, Bill Eldred and Richard Dueman, and their wives. She is also survived by two nieces and three nephews.

Viewing will take place from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Services will be held at noon, Saturday, October 24, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dayton, Oregon. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or the American Kidney Foundation. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.