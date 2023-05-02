Mary Ellen Everett 1958 - 2023

Mary Ellen Everett entered into the arms of her Lord on Monday, December 4, 2023, at the age of 65. Mary was born January 29, 1958, in Norwalk, California, to Ronald and Dorothy (Umholtz) Miller. She was the third of four children.

On February 2, 1978, Mary married the love of her life, Jesse Everett. In their 45 years of marriage, they raised five children, along with countless other children who never knew hunger and always felt love when in her warm embrace. Mary regularly attended Calvary Chapel in McMinnville, Oregon, and started every day in scripture, faithfully praying for all she knew and loved.

She loved her family deeply and never missed a birthday, wedding, or family gathering, and especially loved watching her grandchildren in sports and extracurricular activities. Mary loved working in her yard, floating in her pool, going to the beach, spending time with her family, and staying in touch with her cousins across the country.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Jim and Ruby Everett; and brother-in-law, Dwight Ediger. She is survived by her husband and siblings; her children, Jesse (Frankie), Sarah, Anna (Marty Welch), Lacey, and Tasha; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

