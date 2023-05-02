Marvin Ray Black Sr. 1946 - 2024

Marvin Ray Black Sr., son of Melvin and Elise Black, was born May 7, 1946, in Salinas, California. He was raised in San Rosa. He joined the Army after high school; he served in Vietnam and did a total of 10 years of military service. He was LDS, and married Barbara Giddings of Carlton, Oregon, on March 25, 1972. He loved woodworking.

Surviving family includes Charles Black of Cascade, Montana; Geraldine Cole of Michigan; son, Marvin Black Jr.; and grandson, Orlando of Salem, Oregon.

Marvin was predeceased by wife, Barbara Black; and Gerald Black of Chinook, Montana.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1645 N.W. Baker Creek Road, McMinnville, Oregon 97128.

Marvin will subsequently be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Happy Valley OR 97086.