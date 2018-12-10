Marvel Wayne Smith - 1939 - 2018

Marvel Wayne (“Wayne”) Smith departed life exactly as he wanted to: peacefully and with no pain. He leaves behind a legacy of love, friendship and kindness. Wayne would go out of his way to help anyone. He will be missed by his family and many, many friends.

Wayne passed away December 10, 2018. He was 79 years old. He was born October 28, 1939, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to parents Marvel and Olive Smith. He attended school in Rathdrum, Idaho, Turner, Oregon, and the Briedwell School in Amity, Oregon. He graduated from Amity High School in 1957.

On May 3, 1958, Wayne married Dolores (Dee) Goffena. Wayne is survived by his wife, Dee; daughters, Sherrie Tallman (Jim) of Everett, Washington, and Debbie Emerson (Gary) of Tumwater, Washington; son, Jeffrey Smith (Shannon) of Tukwila, Washington; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon Smith. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron Smith.

After a career with Hewlett-Packard for 30 years, Wayne retired in 1997 and enjoyed life immensely. He loved camping, fishing and hunting. He spent many summers salmon fishing in the San Juan Islands in Washington and fall hunting in the Wallowa Mountains of Oregon. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling and trips to casinos. He enjoyed playing cards and loved spending time with family.

A private family ceremony will be held in January in Amity.