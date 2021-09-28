Marsha Lee Peirish 1947 - 2021

Marsha Lee Peirish was quickly and unexpectedly delivered to her eternal home by her Lord and Savior on September 28, 2021, at the age of 74. Born February 11, 1947, to Walter and Blanche Baack, Marsha spent her early years in Great Falls, Montana, later moving to the family farm in Wildrose, North Dakota. After graduating from Wildrose High School in 1965, she attended Great Falls Commercial College and met the love of her life, Alfred John Peirish, while he was stationed at nearby Malmstrom Air Force Base. They married on February 17, 1968.

Together they relocated to Southern California, where they had two daughters before moving to McMinnville, Oregon, where they have been community members for 43 years.

Marsha was a devoted full-time wife and mother while raising her children, and faithfully volunteered in her daughters’ activities and in the local community, including many years as a leader in La Leche League, Bible Study Fellowship and singing in the church choir. She later worked at Anderson Bros. Jewelers and Edward Jones.

A true farm girl at heart, she had a nurturing love for animals and relished time at home on her property raising pet goats and sheep and tending to her garden.

Marsha and Alfred’s retirement years were spent traveling the country in their RV, sharing their passion for exploring historical landmarks, national parks and experiencing the beauty of the great outdoors by motorcycle.

Marsha is survived by her husband, Alfred; her two daughters and their husbands, April and Robert Lenhard and Summer and Andrew Bauman; four grandchildren (ages 16, 15, 14, and 12); and her brother, Paul Baack.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Lafayette Community Church. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com