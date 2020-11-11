Marlyn T. Ritchie 1939 - 2020

Marlyn Thomas Ritchie was born April 12, 1939, and died November 11, 2020, after battling vascular dementia the last few years of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Nancy Sue Girkin-Ritchie.

Marlyn was raised in McMinnville, Oregon, by Thomas and Louise Ritchie. He attended Linfield University in McMinnville as an undergraduate student via a basketball scholarship, and the University of Oregon in Eugene as a graduate student, where he received a Master of Arts degree in 1964.

In 1969 he moved from Eugene, Oregon, to South Bend, Indiana, to take a job at the University of Notre Dame. Marlyn worked with many university departments as the Assistant Director of the Center for Social Science Research during his career at Notre Dame. He retired after 36 years in 2005.

Marlyn was a proud member of the on-campus University Club of Notre Dame, and was a fixture at weekday lunches there at the “Algonquin Table,” which included colleagues from across the spectrum of the university, from Athletics to Theology.

In retirement, Marlyn enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and working on his yard. He also was a supporter and passionate fan of Notre Dame and University of Oregon athletics.

He is survived by his son, Grant of Portland, Oregon; and daughter, Sarah and husband Pat Vihtelic of Chicago, Illinois; and granddaughters, Isabel, Adeline and Eleanor. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmssociety.org.