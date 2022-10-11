Marlene Jean "Jeannie" (Paris) Putman 1935-2022

Marlene Jean “Jeannie” Putman passed away October 11, 2022, at the age of 87. Jeannie was born September 6, 1935, in Columbia, Montana, to Howard and Emma Paris. When she was six years old, they moved to Oregon, first to Newberg, then eventually settling in Dayton. She attended Dayton public schools and graduated with the Class of 1954. Jeannie married the love of her life, Howard Putman, on June 4, 1954. They were married for over 57 years until his death in April of 2012.

Jeannie worked at Fredricks Motors, McMinnville Hospital and Maddox Insurance before she and Putt purchased Dave’s Red and White in May of 1969. She and her family built Putt’s Market into a vital grocery, community information and gathering place. In their senior years, they were able to travel, making many snowbird trips to Arizona with pit stops in Mexico. A highlight of their travels was a trip to Bora Bora to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. She also took three wonderful trips with her family to Hawaii over the last 10 years. This is where she discovered that she loved a good Mai Tai.

Jeannie loved spending time outdoors with Putt, fishing and hunting. She was very artistic with oil painting and crocheting. Her favorite things were canning fruit for her grandchildren and, most of all, spending time with her family. She loved her friends, her community, morning coffee gatherings and volunteering on Friday nights at the park. After her husband Putt’s passing, Jeannie started volunteering for the Dayton community's Red Cross Blood Drives.

Jeannie was preceded in death by her husband, Howard “Putt” Putman; her father, Howard; mother, Emma; and sisters, Mary and Betty. She is survived by her son, Bret Putman (Melissa) of Dayton; daughter, Christie Rose (David) of Tigard; grandchildren, Seth Rose (Alyssa), Danielle Oliveira (Derek), Jacob Rose (Haylie), Cody Putman and Savannah Rose; great-grandchildren, Kade Rose and Jackson Rose; sister, Patty; and many good friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by many.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 21, at Pioneer Evangelical Church, 300 Fourth Street, Dayton, with Pastor Steve Hopper officiating. There will be a light reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department c/o Macy & Son. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.