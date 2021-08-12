Marlene J. Hempstead 1936 - 2021

Marlene Jean Hempstead passed away August 12, 2021, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born September 2, 1936, to William and Rosie Johnson in Astoria, Oregon.

She is survived by her brother, Gordon “Corky” Johnson; daughter, Gail Morris; granddaughter, Christina Earnest; and great-grandson and wife, Mitchell and Kami Adams-Olsen.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at Willamette National Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.