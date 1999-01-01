Marion Darline Godfrey 1932 - 2019

Reunited in heaven with Jesus and her loved ones, Marion Darline Godfrey was born in Arnold, Nebraska.

She later moved to Emmett, Idaho, and fell in love, and married her one true love at the young age of 15. She was married to Dwight Orville Godfrey for 55 years before Jesus took him home.

She raised nine children, Shirley Jean McGahm, Barbra Darlene Matton, who preceded her in death, Norma Adele Johnson, Arlene Blair, Evelyn Stocking, Orville Dwight Godfrey, Roberta Ann Walker, Mark Eric Godfrey and Tracy Lynn Baker. She was an amazing grandmother to 26 grandchildren; great-grandmother to 48 great-grandchildren; and lived to see the next generation to four great-great-grandchildren.

She was a strong woman with a gentle soul. She will be missed by many. "RIP, Momma."