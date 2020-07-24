Marion A. Woodill 1932 - 2020

Marion A. Woodill, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away Friday morning, July 24, 2020, at Willamette Valley Medical Center due to health complications. She was 88.

She was born January 20, 1932, in Woodville, Wisconsin, to parents Bessie and Peter Jacobson. She was raised on the family farm until age 10, when the family moved to Bend, Oregon. She graduated from Bend High School and went to work for the city of Bend in the Recreation Department, where she met her first husband, Bart Garrad.

In college, she took secretarial bookkeeping and accounting and spent most of her adult life in management positions for different companies. She also took courses in QuickBooks and became a QuickBooks representative and adviser for Oregon.

She is survived by her husband of eight years, Albert (Sonny) Laughlin Jr. of McMinnville; daughters, Mary Collier of Kansas, Sandy Garrad of Bend, Oregon, and Susie Garrad of Medford, Oregon; son, Scott Garrad of Lincoln City, Oregon; grandsons, Taylor and Walker of Bend; and granddaughter, Alisha. She is also survived by step-daughters, Diane Gross of Watford City, North Dakota, and Debbie Bazzy of McMinnville; step-sons, Albert Laughlin III and Danny Laughlin of Watford City; 10 step-grandkids; 17 great and five great-great step-grand kids.

She will be buried in a private ceremony July 17 in Vancouver, Washington. A memorial celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at True Vine Christian Fellowship Church, 118 N.E. Fourth Street in McMinnville. We ask that everyone please wear a mask.