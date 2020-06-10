Marilyn 'Linny' C. Briggs 1931 - 2020

Marilyn “Linny” C. Briggs was born October 8, 1931, in Dickinson, North Dakota, to William and Rhoda Schiller. She transitioned in peace, with her family at her side, on June 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Briggs; her son, Thomas D. Briggs; her two sisters, Lorry and Kathy; and two brothers, Dennis and Bill. She is survived by her brother, Don; seven children; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as a large extended family.

Linny was a survivor, living through the Vanport Flood of 1948. Vanport was also her first experience in life with electricity and running water! She met her husband, Bob, at a Vanport dance. They were married in 1950 in Portland, Oregon. Eventually, they moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where they raised their family. Marilyn worked for many years at Oregon Mutual in McMinnville.

She was a wonderful mother, avid gardener, reader, bird-watcher, rock collector and world traveler, visiting countries on three continents, in addition to numerous interesting places around the United States. Linny knitted many Christmas stockings for family, along with dozens of baby blankets. There was always a jigsaw puzzle to be worked on, and it wasn’t a good day unless her hands were in the dirt, the legions of weeds were defeated and the yard looked “just right."

She belonged to the McMinnville Community Garden, St. Helen’s Circle, Newcomers Club, and a local card and book group. She ruled a highly competitive Scrabble board at over 40 family reunions.

Marilyn was active until the end! We love you, Mom, and we will miss you always!

Your loving family!

Should friends desire, please give back to Mother Earth in Linny’s honor. Plant a tree or flowers, start a garden or simply get outside and enjoy all nature has to offer. Or, donations in her memory can be made to the McMinnville Community Garden. Please send donations to: Linda Mason, 921 S.W. Fellows Ct., McMinnville OR 97128. Checks should be made out to YCAP, noting “Community Garden-Linny Briggs" on the memo line.