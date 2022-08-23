Marilyn B. (Lynn) Gelinas 1931 - 2022

Retired teacher, business owner, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Marilyn Gelinas's love of life did not come to an end with her death. Lynn passed away August 23, 2022, at the age of 91, after a courageous battle with dementia. She was comforted by three generations of family in her final moments.

Lynn completed her bachelor's degree at BYU. After teaching for a few years, she completed her master's degree in Child Physiology. She was a Special Education teacher with the San Diego, California School District. Lynn's pride was in her students, and she shared her passion for learning with thousands of children over the years.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Lynn. She loved a quiet evening with friends and a glass of wine in hand. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in in her daily activities. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met.

In 1978, she met her husband Paul in San Diego, where he was stationed at Camp Pendleton, and they were married on June 7, 1980. After he retired from the Marine Corps, Paul was offered the opportunity to work abroad, so she followed him to his new job in Cairo, Egypt. After arriving in Cairo, she was asked by the president of Cairo American College if she would consider a teaching position with the college. She taught at the college for two years. When Paul was transferred to Manila, the Philippines, her career took another turn, and she went to work at the American Embassy, U.S. Information Agency, where she worked until 1990, subsequently returning to the United States.

Not the stay-at- home type, she worked for a medical placement agency and after a couple years started her own company. Paul

retired in 2002; they both decided to retire in Oregon. They lived in Beaverton for 19 years and moved to Amity just recently. Upon retirement, she and Paul traveled extensively with friends and family. For the past 19 years, Lynn and Paul have volunteered at the Evergreen Air & Space Museum in McMinnville, Oregon, serving in various capacities.

Lynn is survived by her husband, Paul; a son, Christopher; a daughter, Catharine; stepsons, Michel, Scott and Daniel; stepdaughters, Cheryl and Stephanie; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. October 15, 2022, at the Evergreen Events Center, located on the Evergreen campus. Refreshments will be served.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Lynn's memory may be made to the Providence Hospice Program in Newberg, Oregon.