Marijuana lab being investigated

Photos courtesy Yamhill County Sheriff's Office##This U-Haul truck, stopped Monday in rural McMinnville, contained remains of a marijuana lab. No arrests have been made but are forthcoming.

Arrests are expected related to a residential structure fire in the 20000 block of Southwest Eagle Point Way in McMinnville Sunday afternoon and a traffic stop Monday in the area of the residence, according to Capt. Chris Ray of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. An investigation led authorities to believe the orgin of the fire was possibly related to a marijuana THC - main active ingredient of cannabis - extraction lab. At that point, the Yamhill County Interagency Narcotics team became involved in the investigation, Ray said.

Then, shortly before noon Monday, YCINT agents and sheriff's office patrol deputies stopped a U-Haul truck shortly after it left the Eagle Point Way address, Ray said.

A search warrant was served on the truck and remains butane honey oil lab (BHO) were discovered.

Butane hash oil is a concentrated form of marijuana. Butane is a flammable solvent used in lighters to extract tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, from marijuana flowers and leaves.

The substance hardens into a thin layer that can be broken into pieces, heated and smoked.

"This is an unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance scenario," Ray said.

Because of the volatility of the chemicals, a hazardous materials team was requested to the location. The chemicals, after they were processed, were removed by a contractor.

The case remains under investigation. No arrests havde been made. There is significant follow-up work to be completed, according to Ray.

Just last Sunday, a 47-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he caused a butane hash oil explosion in a Southeast Portland apartment three days earlier that injured himself and heavily damaged the unit.

The explosion occurred last Thursday at an apartment on Southeast Stark Street, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Only the man was injured in the blast.