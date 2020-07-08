Marie Louise Hewitt 1930 - 2020

Our beloved Marie went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, peacefully passing at Hillside Assisted Living Care Center in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 90 years old.

Marie Louise Hewitt was born March 11, 1930, in Schenectady, New York, the third of four children of Hubert and Gladys Tuttle. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, the Reverend Alfred Tuttle.

Marie grew up and attended schools in Schenectady, graduating from Nott Terrace High School, where she met and later married the love of her life, John M. Hewitt. John and Marie were married in Schenectady in 1951, and their love story continued for the next 69 years, always by each other’s side.

In 1962, they moved to Oregon, where she became active in many organizations, as a den mother for Cub Scouts, Little League secretary and becoming a member of the First Presbyterian Church of McMinnville.

Marie was strong, independent, loyal and generous. She was someone her family and friends could depend on. Marie had a passion for playing bridge, gardening, traveling and drinking wine.

Survivors include three sons, John M. Hewitt Jr. of Canby, James W. Hewitt of Lodi, California, and Douglas B. Hewitt of Aloha; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A public viewing will be held between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Directors. Private services and interment will be held Friday, July 17, at Willamette National Cemetery.

