Marie A. (Norris) Maxson 1925 - 2021

Born September 26, 1925, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Claude and Edna Norris, Marie A. (Norris) Maxson passed on November 28, 2021, at 96 years of age.

Marie was the second of three siblings raised in the Dayton and Amity area. She graduated from Dayton High School, attended Linfield University and worked her early years at Interstate Tractor.

She married Vernon Maxson of Amity in January of 1947. They were married 68 years before Vernon’s passing in 2015. They moved to a farm in McCoy shortly after their marriage and began farming. She often said, “the house wasn’t much." The first winter they didn’t have doors, so they hung blankets to keep out the cold. But there they stayed, working together to build a productive farm and raise their family. Marie loved her family deeply and gave tirelessly to her family and they had what they needed. She raised an extensive garden that fed her family all year. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, a devoted “farmer’s wife," as she called herself, and an active community member.

Marie was involved as a leader and active supporter of 4-H, knitting, sewing, cooking, gardening and animals, and made sure the FFA members had snacks, cookies and cold drinks at their events. She truly loved helping children learn and grow. Marie always encouraged others with the words, “You can do anything you set your mind to.”

She was an amazing homemaker and cook; everyone was welcome at her table to share a meal and a fresh dessert. In her later years she became “Cookie Grandma” to her great-grandchildren, a name she loved to hear.

Marie is survived by her brother, John Norris of Lafayette, and his family; son, Lewis Maxson and wife Mollie of Amity; daughter, Susan and her husband Mark Vroman of McCoy; grandson, Ryan Maxson; great-grandchildren, Annika, Gavin, Kacie and Jewelian Grado; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are made through Macy & Son. Private family services and interment will be December 7, 2021, at Restlawn Cemetery.