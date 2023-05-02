Marguerite Nice 1942 - 2024

Marguerite Nice went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2024, after a brief battle with brain cancer. Rocelia Marguerite McBeth was born December 28, 1942, in Falls City, the youngest child of four and only daughter of Ira and Celia McBeth. She was raised in the country, first in Pedee as a child and preteen, then Eugene, graduating from Pleasant Hill High School in 1961.

Marguerite married the love of her life, Melvin Nice, on August 24, 1962. She worked as a teacher’s aide before becoming a mother to her three children. Marguerite and Mel made their home in Marcola for five years, then moved to Vernonia, where they lived from 1970-2008. Marguerite earned her elementary education degree from Portland State University in 1979, and worked as a primary grade (K-3) teacher for 25 years in the Vernonia School District. She was a beloved educator and was recognized as the Oregon Small Schools Association Teacher of the Year in 1996.



In 2008, Marguerite and Mel moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to be closer to family. She took a break from retirement for one year and taught the Bethel Christian Preschool four-year-old class, of which her only grandson was a student. Marguerite was an active volunteer and Sunday school teacher at Bethel Baptist (now Baker Creek Community) Church. Along with her husband, Marguerite was very involved with Gideons International, and she served as the Gideons' state auxiliary secretary and treasurer for three years.

Marguerite loved to entertain and bake. She was known for organizing and hosting Sunday dinners, family reunions, ladies’ luncheons, and Gideon breakfasts. She made the best pies and cinnamon rolls, grew a big garden every summer, then filled her pantry every winter with her canned goods-- dilly beans were a family favorite. Marguerite was also a talented quilter and seamstress, sewing countless blankets, pot holders, table runners, and quilts in retirement. Every Wednesday for the past decade, she spent Wednesdays in Pedee with the Pedee Women’s Club, quilting, socializing, and contributing her pies to the potluck lunches. Marguerite’s vibrant energy, generous spirit, and kindness will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Marguerite is survived by Mel, her husband of 61 years; her three children, Rebecca Budge (Joe), Jared Nice, and Jason Nice (Jennifer); eight grandchildren, Jessica, Makenzie, Courtney, Madison, Ashley, Haley, Vivian, and William; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Baker Creek Community Church. To leave online condolences, please visit bollmanstributecenter.com/obituaries.