Margaret E. Miller 1930 - 2021

Margaret E. Miller passed away December 30, 2021, at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska, at the age of 91. Margaret’s ashes will be interred in Oregon at a private family memorial to be scheduled in May.

Born in Sargent, Nebraska, to Leonard A. Coen and Alice M. (Brodine) Coen, Margaret stayed in Nebraska the first 21 years of her life. She married LaVern B. VonHeeder and had three sons, Lavern B. VonHeeder Jr., Alan Wade VonHeeder, and David L. VonHeeder. In 1953, Margaret married John Vincent Thompson Jr., and had one son, John V. Thompson III. In 1970, Margaret married Jack W. Miller, and they resided in the areas of Vernonia and McMinnville, Oregon, for the next 47 years.

Margaret worked 24 years at Tektronix in Beaverton, Oregon. She enjoyed spending time on her many hobbies that included crochet, sewing, cross-stitch and family genealogy. The love and joy of Margaret’s life were her children;12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands; her brothers, Paul Coen and Bobby Coen; her sisters, Arlene Sheldon and Pearl McLimans, and her son, John V. Thompson III. Margaret is survived by her sons, Lavern of Mount Vernon, Oregon, Alan Wade of Soldotna, and David (Terri) of Netarts, Oregon; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.

She was the best mother a child could ever ask for!

As a three-time survivor of cancer, donations in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.