Margaret Anne Doughty - 1933 - 2019

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Margaret Anne Doughty at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, in the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Directors, McMinnville.

Margaret was lovingly surrounded by family as she was welcomed into Heaven March 18, 2019. From her birthplace of Prosperity, West Virginia, to the Alaskan tundra, Margaret lived in multiple states during her lifetime. In her teen years, she worked in the family restaurant. The majority of her 40-year career was spent as a bookkeeper. She was loved by many in the communities where she lived. Margaret made countless meals for family, friends and neighbors over the years when needed. She loved to help and serve others! One of her passions was holiday baking; her family and friends loved those goodies! Affectionately known as "Margie" by family and longtime friends from her youth, her greatest love was for her family.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, William Sheldon Doughty; father, Paul Revere Hollandsworth; mother, Mayme Dott Kilgore; and sister, Patricia Dean Keskey. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Ann Wertanen; son, Sheldon William Doughty; grandson, Andrew David Wertanen; granddaughter, Carolyn Marie Wertanen; one great-grandson; and sister, Barbara Louise Woodard. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Macy & Son. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.