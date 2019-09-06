Margaret Ann (Teachout) Meyer 1928 - 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Margaret Ann (Teachout) Meyer. She passed peacefully with her children by her side on September 6, 2019, at the age of 91.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Meyer. She is survived by her brother, William Teachout; sister, Nancy Gardner; her four children, James (Ann), Jennifer, Susan, and Amy (Michael), 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Mom graduated in 1950 from Middlebury College in Vermont and went on to Simmons College for her master’s in social work. She served others selflessly as a social worker for many years.

A private memorial will be held at a future date. No flowers, please. Donations to a charity of your choice in her honor are appreciated.

