Margaret (York) (Clark) Butler 1937 - 2021

Margaret (York) Butler, 84, passed away October 30, 2021, in Richland, Washington. She was born August 4, 1937, in Dayton, Oregon, to Charles and Hazel York. She was raised and attended school in Carlton, Oregon. After graduating from Yamhill-Carlton Union High School, she married Norman Clark and moved to Hermiston, Oregon, where they raised their three children. Margaret enjoyed sewing and baking, making many of her children's clothes and keeping the cookie jar full. She spent many years in 4-H and as a 4-H leader passing on her knowledge. She also spent many summers on the Columbia River driving their water ski boat so her children could practice for tournament skiing and then toting them to water ski tournaments all across the western United States.

After Margaret raised her children, she decided to go to college to pursue a career in education. She graduated from Eastern Washington University and began teaching in McMinnville at Memorial Elementary School. She loved teaching and enjoyed her students.

Margaret later married Robert Butler. After retiring from teaching, she took her love of sewing and began quilting. As an avid quilter, she gifted each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with quilts she sewed with love. Margaret also spent hours cross-stitching Christmas socks for each of them.

Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery, and husband, Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Robin and husband Guy; son, Michael and wife Diane; daughter, Karen and husband Lester; grandchildren, William, Jessica, Sally and Brandon; five great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Frances Hanville, Carol and husband Leroy Foster, and Linda and husband Ron Davison.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com