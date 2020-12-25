Maralynn Manning Abrams 1931 - 2020

Maralynn Manning Abrams passed away peacefully December 25, 2020. After a long journey in this life, she is now at rest in the presence of her savior, Jesus Christ.

Maralynn was born September 6, 1931, to Dr. John and Ethel Manning of McMinnville, Oregon. She enjoyed growing up in what is now the Chamber of Commerce building in historic McMinnville. She developed a life-long love of horses, and spent her childhood adventuring with her horse, Penny, throughout Yamhill County. In August of 1950, Maralynn married Robert Abrams of Taft, Oregon, and together they raised four children on their farm on Baker Creek Road.

She spent many happy years canning, gardening, sewing and spending time with her animals. A lasting legacy she left to the community of McMinnville is West Wind Country Estates on Hill Road. Maralynn is survived by her daughter, Carolee Barth; her son, Eric Abrams (Judy); her daughter, Malia Abrams; and her son, John Abrams (Lisa). She has seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

A private memorial service will be held by her family at a later date. Contributions may be made in her name to Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.