Man fatally shot in NE McMinnville; police seek info as suspect remains at large

McMinnville police are seeking information regarding a fatal shooting on Grandhaven St. at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Mac Police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting on Grandhaven St. west of Doran Drive and found a 28-year-old male with a gun shot wound to the abdomen.

The victim died while being transported by ambulance to where a Life Flight helicopter transport had landed, according to a press release. Authorities have not released the victim's name.

The only suspect description is a white male who left eastbound on Grandhaven St. on a bicycle. Mac Police believe the suspect was armed with a 9 mm handgun.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area and seen anything is asked to call 503-434-6500. Any homeowners or business who may have video relating to this incident are asked to contact Det. Gould through that number.