Man arrested for break-ins at auto repair shop

A string of break-ins at the parking lot of J&W Carstar in McMinnville on Sept. 19 led to the arrest of Ryan Christopher Ervin, 43, listed as a transient in arrest records.

Ervin was arrested by McMinnville Police mid-day on Oct. 6 and charged with three counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and one count each of second-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine – all misdemeanors. It is alleged that Ervin stole a drill set from the auto repair business.

In a separate case, Ervin is charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and failure to appear on a criminal citation. He is accused of breaking into a food cart on Adams Street on June 2 and stealing $100 or more.

He was originally issued a criminal citation in that case, but a warrant for his arrest was issued when he failed to appear at his arraignment hearing. He was then granted a conditional release on July 2, which was revoked Monday for violations related to the new case.

At the arraignment on the new set of charges against Erving on Monday, bail was set at a combined $40,000 for the two cases.