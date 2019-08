Malinda (Bontrager) Sommers 1925 - 2019

Our beloved mother and grandmother, Malinda Sommers, joined her husband, Allen, with the Lord on July 27, 2019, surrounded by family at home. Malinda came to Oregon in 1957 and enjoyed a long life filled with love of family and service to others. She is survived by her children, Phillip Sommers and Linda (Sommers) Terrill; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.