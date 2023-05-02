Major Warren Morelock 1938 - 2023

Major Warren Morelock is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior as he passed peacefully at home with family.

He was born in Yamhill, Oregon, to Wilbur and Myrtle Morelock, joining his sisters, Shirley and Virginia. Major spent his entire life in Yamhill County, except for his time in the Air Force.

Major married Maxine Kaufman on March 16, 1963. In those 60 years, he had a beautiful family that he loved without measure: daughters, Linda Ramer (Kelly), Joanna Secor (George), and Julie McConnell (Dennis); grandchildren, Lindsay, Brittany, Kelsey, Chloey, Shelby, Sarah, Jacob,

Alex, Olivia, Cassandra, Hailey, and Rilee; and great-grandchildren, Holden, Alani, Dillyn, Addison, Karter, Sophia, and Willow.

Major was blessed with so many abilities. He worked as a mechanic and rebuilt cars. He worked hauling heavy equipment for a construction

company and then started his own business remodeling and building new homes.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Unionvale Countryside Church.