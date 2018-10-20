Mac officers locate stolen vehicle, make arrests

With help from the LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery System, McMinnville police located a stolen vehicle and reported two suspects Saturday morning.

According to police, officers received a LoJack hit on a stolen vehicle in southwest McMinnville about 8:45 a.m. They tracked the signal to a residence at 2689 S.W. Redmond Hill Road.

When officers made contact, the occupants of the house refused to come out. A few minutes later, as a search warrant was being drafted, three people exited the house and were detained.

Police arrested Seth Jones, 34, of McMinnville on two outstanding warrants for probation violation. He was booked into Yamhill County Jail on $20,000 security.

Also arrested was Mark Fischer, 52, of McMinnville on probation violation. He was booked without bail.

Paige Brown, 38, was detained, then released.

Charges related to the stolen vehicle are pending further investigation, police said. Anyone with information about the case can contact Sgt. Michael Huber, at 503-435-5617.