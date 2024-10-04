Mac High student dies in crash in Otis

A 15-year-old male McMinnville High School student died Thursday at the scene of an accident in Otis involving a dirt bike and a delivery truck.

High School Principal Dave Furman sent an email to staff Friday morning to notify them about the accident. The name of the teenager has not yet been released.

Furman said the school has a support room ready for students or teachers to utilize, and that additional counselors will be brought to the school if needed, in line with the district's crises response plan.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash about 12:30 p.m. Thursday on N. Maple Dr. in Otis, a one-lane county road.

The dirt bike, being driven by the 15-year-old, crashed head on with a Federal Express delivery truck, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's office.

The driver of the delivery truck, Noah Gibbs, 29, of Lincoln City, called 911 and attempted first aid measures, and remained on scene and cooperating with the investigations. The cause of the crash is unknown, the media release stated, but at this time drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been a factor.

Members of the public with any information related to this crash are encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 541-265-0777 and reference case number NPS24017186.